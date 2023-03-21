Co-Author Samí Haiman-Marrero Talks About “The Matriarcas Of A New America” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
We are 'las matriarcas' of a new America, that will be Latino and broke unless we work together. ”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samí Haiman-Marrero is an award-winning human impact strategist, President, and CEO of Urbander, host and Co-Producer of the award-winning weekly podcast “I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY”, and has been recognized as one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in Central Florida by VISION Magazine. She is a passionate advocate for underserved, underrepresented, and underestimated communities, giving them a voice and helping them gain access to resources.
— Samí Haiman-Marrero
The daughter of first-generation Latinos in the U.S. with extremely humble circumstances, for Samí going to college was an obligation and a responsibility her parents had cast upon her. From an early age, she developed an interest in entrepreneurship and a hustle mindset. During her college years, she earned money by sewing and selling her own original pieces. This mindset helped her through her early years when she moved to New York and was trying to break into the media industry in a world that favored white males and overlooked young Hispanic women.
After working in New York for over a decade, facing several challenges and overcoming them, Samí launched her own business in Orlando, finally feeling liberated from the rules of classic corporate America. She learned that despite all the difficulties, those situations were not permanent and helped shape her. She learned what to value and focus on, what she calls the “5 Rs” (Relationships, Results, Respect, Reputation, Representation), and which she continues to build upon in her everyday life. These are foundational human-centered variables that can be controlled to create and experience a more personalized definition of success.
Nowadays, Samí is on a mission to develop projects rooted in collaboration, humanity, and an abundance mindset, to overcome the dysfunctional dynamics that exist amongst people of color and Latinos that limit their leadership and presence in powerful positions. She also promotes the power and potential of Latinos in society and their positive influence, helping America thrive for generations to come.
Read more about Sami's path and other impressive and inspiring Latinas figures in the new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for others to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Samí visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/samihaiman/ or https://urbander.com/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
