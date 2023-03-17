Co-Author Eneida Roman Talks About “Embracing our Latinidad” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
It's important to amplify messages around Latino assets and contributions and about the importance of Latino leadership representation across sectors. ”MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eneida Roman is the co-founder, President & CEO of Amplify Latinx, an attorney & organizational psychologist. She is an ardent champion of women's and Latino's rights across the US, whose passion for serving the community has awarded her distinguished national recognitions.
— Eneida Roman
She grew up in Puerto Rico surrounded by strong female figures, who were always her biggest inspiration. Her grandmother, mom, cousins, and aunts "who exemplified what it meant to be empowered." taught her, through confidence and drive, that she could also achieve her dreams, and there would be no one or anything that could stop her.
While carving a path as an attorney, Eneida found out that all around the country there were others who shared her passion for supporting, representing, connecting and giving a spotlight to Latinos. Through high-impact initiatives that support Latino advancement and representation into positions of power and influence, she has created bicultural and bilingual initiatives at heart, that present a unique set of skills and point of view. With the goal of showing that "when Latinos succeed, America succeeds."
Through her chapter, Eneida shares her journey and how key relationships are important not only in personal matters but also in order to create a better, more cultural, and healthier community and country.
Read more about Eneida's initiatives and insights in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Eneida visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/eneidaroman/ or https://amplifylatinx.com/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential in someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
