Co-Author Mariana Fagnilli Talks About “A Voice For Justice And Fairness” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Our strength lies in our shared experience and connection. As Latina leaders, we can use this collective power to lift each other up.”UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mariana Fagnilli is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in multinational organizations. She is a passionate advocate for equality and fairness for underserved and underrepresented communities. Mariana is a global leader who has worked promoting initiatives that drive social change and enhance company competitiveness.
— Mariana Fagnilli
At a young age, she was motivated by the human rights abuses that occurred in Argentina in the 1970s. Mariana became determined to pursue a law degree to become a human rights lawyer, ready to advocate and give a voice to those unseen.
After arriving and adapting to a new country and culture, Mariana realized that her search for belonging was shared by many and she had a desire to help others succeed. In her work, she aims to create shared-value solutions to ensure equitable opportunities in health, education, tech and financial services for everyone. Her experience across industries allow her to put into practice all the insights and knowledge that these diverse experiences have granted her.
Mariana has channeled her expertise, working globally in both public and private sectors, to achieve purpose-driven outcomes. She believes in the impact one individual can make, and the need to amplify the voice as a collective: “Our strength lies in our shared experience and connection. As Latina leaders, we can use this collective power to lift each other up.”
Through her story Mariana aims to share some key life changing lessons involving the power of determination, never giving up, elevating others, and surrounding yourself with people that can lift you up.
Read more about Mariana's path and other impressive and inspiring Latinas figures in the new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for others to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Mariana visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariana-fagnilli/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
