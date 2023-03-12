Submit Release
Towards 2030 – Kiribati begins work on Sustainable Tourism Indicators

The Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK), in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI), has commenced work on the development of Kiribati’s Sustainable Tourism Indicators.

This initiative aims to develop sustainability indicators to measure the impact of tourism in Kiribati, shifting the focus from traditional emphasis on volume to a more holistic understanding of tourism’s benefits and costs. The costs and benefits of tourism experienced by different groups within the tourism sector, including women, youth, and provincial communities, will also be considered.

The project will draw on global and regional best practices and lessons from other small island states. It will also incorporate the views of tourism stakeholders in Kiribati, across government, private sector, NGOs, and donors, including representatives of women in the tourism industry and international tourism experts.

TAK envisages this work to be completed by June 2023 and will set the platform for developing Kiribati Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and Strategy.

Kiribati became the 11th country to sign the Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment in October 2022. Since then, it has strengthened its commitment to Sustainable Tourism at the national level by developing its sustainable tourism policy and indicators.

