Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3001249

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2023 at 0409 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road/ Forgette Road Stamford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Assault on a Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest.

ACCUSED: Bridget C. O'Brien

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle off the road on East Road and Forgette Road in the Town of Stamford. Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle in a snow bank with nobody around and the vehicle locked. During a search of the area, Troopers located the female operator, Bridget O'Brien walking on East Road.

O'Brien refused to stop walking and while attempting to interact with her she turned around and punched a Trooper in the cheek/chin area. O'Brien was then taken into custody after a brief struggle. O'Brien displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks and processed for the above offenses. O'Brien was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 03/27/2023 at 0815 hours and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC for Detox

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421