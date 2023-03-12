Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1001482

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03-11-2023 @ 2010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Exit 14E, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin H. Deyo                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 11th, 2023 at approximately 2010 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a vehicle that was attempting to reverse back down the offramp of I-89 Southbound Exit 14E in the town of South Burlington.

 

Responding Troopers located the vehicle and identified its operator as Benjamin Deyo (age 22) of Alburg, VT. Deyo exhibited multiple indicators of impairment and after a roadside investigation was arrested by Troopers for suspicion of DUI.

 

Deyo was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, during which he made overt attempts to cause damage to State Police property. At the conclusion of processing Deyo was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox. During transport Deyo continued to attempt to cause damage to additional State Police property.

 

Deyo is due to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-30-2023 @ 0815 hours          

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Corrections (for detox)   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

