I-94 open from Dickinson to Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown.



Icy road conditions and reduced visibility still exist, and drivers are urged to use caution. Additional highway closures are likely as high winds return this evening. Motorists should not travel unless absolutely necessary.



U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown remains closed at this time.



Secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds. Travelers are discouraged from using alternate routes.



Crews continue work to establish safe travel on all state highways. Highways could be reduced to single lanes overnight.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



