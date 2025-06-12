NDDOT seeks presentation proposals for 2026 North Dakota Transportation Conference

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation today announced the call for presentations for the 2026 North Dakota Transportation Conference. Scheduled for March 10-11, this annual event will be held at the Bismarck Event Center.

The conference team is seeking engaging presentations that explore diverse topics in transportation, showcasing modern concepts and creative solutions.

“Each year, this conference brings together nearly 1,000 participants—from local, state, federal, and tribal representatives to university partners, contractors, consultants, and members of transportation associations,” said NDDOT conference lead Dawn Phelps. “We’re proud to provide a platform that highlights a wide variety of perspectives, all united by a shared commitment to advancing North Dakota’s transportation system.”

Successful sessions may contain one or more of the following elements, though proposals on any topic relevant to the group will be accepted:

Safety

Construction innovations from start to finish

Environmental considerations in planning, permitting, National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, or wetlands

Agency and community partnerships

Community planning

Public involvement/engagement

Contracting

Project planning

Project design

Logistics

Ready workforce

Research

Materials

Geotechnical

Surveying

Interested speakers are invited to submit their proposals by Friday, July 18. Each presentation should aim to contribute valuable knowledge, spark meaningful discussions, and provide actionable takeaways for attendees.

For more details on submission guidelines and to submit your proposal, visit the conference website at www.dot.nd.gov/ndtranspoconference.