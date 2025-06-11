Submit Release
Miriam Avenue closure in effect west of Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – Miriam Avenue is closed west of Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway as part of ongoing work on the Interstate 94 Exit 161 Interchange project. A detour is in place via Divide Avenue.

The closure will remain in effect until concrete work in the area is complete. Lane closures on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway are also active during this time.

Motorists are advised to follow posted signs and stay alert for crews and equipment while driving through the work zone.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, will continue through summer 2026. The project is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.

