CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE CALL FOR ABSTRACTS NEARING DEADLINE OF MAR. 20, 2023
The Conference features leading scientific research from scientists at top universities, government, law, and businesses from around the world.PUEBLO, COLORADO, USA, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abstracts are due for the 7th Annual Cannabis Research Conference by Mar. 20, 2023. The conference is hosted by the Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University Pueblo and the Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University. Submissions can be made through the conference website — https://www.cannabisresearchconference.net/call-for-abstracts.
The Conference will be held this August 3-5, 2023 at the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colorado.
It features leading scientific research from scientists at top universities, government, law, and businesses from Colorado, as well as from national and international organizations. The conference is a three-day, multi-disciplinary event featuring more than 200 presentations, exploring the latest in unbiased cannabis science to inform applications in medicines, foods, materials, textiles and public policy with an aim to improve people’s lives and better society.
Research featured at the conference will come from the areas of:
• Biology, Chemistry, Physiology, and Agronomy of Cannabis
• Business and Economic Development
• Cannabis Education
• Hemp Cultivation, Processes, and Uses
• Medical and Clinical Research
• Public Policy and Regulation
• Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Cannabis Products
Abstracts will be considered if they contain new scholarly information, meet all relevant ethical and regulatory standards and have no financial conflicts of interest. Abstracts will be published in the Journal of Cannabis Research, a publication of prestigious Springer Nature: https://jcannabisresearch.biomedcentral.com/ .
