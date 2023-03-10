Senate Resolution 65 Printer's Number 402
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - time changes; and
WHEREAS, Congress has noted such benefits as more daylight,
increased outdoor playtime for the children and youths of our
nation, greater utilization of parks and recreation areas and
expanded economic opportunity through extension of daylight
hours to peak shopping hours; and
WHEREAS, Federal Government analysts have further identified
positive effects relating to energy savings, traffic safety and
crime reduction; and
WHEREAS, S. 582 and H.R. 1279, introduced in the 118th
Congress, would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide;
and
WHEREAS, Without congressional action, daylight saving time
begins March 12, 2023, and ends November 5, 2023; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
petition the Congress of the United States to extend daylight
saving time throughout the year across the country; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the presiding officers of each house of Congress, each member of
Congress from Pennsylvania and to the Office of General Counsel
of the United States Department of Transportation at 1200 New
Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590.
