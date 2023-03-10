Submit Release
Senate Resolution 65 Printer's Number 402

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - time changes; and

WHEREAS, Congress has noted such benefits as more daylight,

increased outdoor playtime for the children and youths of our

nation, greater utilization of parks and recreation areas and

expanded economic opportunity through extension of daylight

hours to peak shopping hours; and

WHEREAS, Federal Government analysts have further identified

positive effects relating to energy savings, traffic safety and

crime reduction; and

WHEREAS, S. 582 and H.R. 1279, introduced in the 118th

Congress, would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide;

and

WHEREAS, Without congressional action, daylight saving time

begins March 12, 2023, and ends November 5, 2023; therefore be

it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

petition the Congress of the United States to extend daylight

saving time throughout the year across the country; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the presiding officers of each house of Congress, each member of

Congress from Pennsylvania and to the Office of General Counsel

of the United States Department of Transportation at 1200 New

Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20590.

