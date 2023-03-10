Senate Resolution 54 Printer's Number 401

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 401

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

54

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS,

LAUGHLIN, DUSH, DILLON, SCHWANK, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,

COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA,

MILLER, MASTRIANO AND K. WARD, MARCH 10, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 10, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2023 as "Triple-Negative Breast

Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Breast cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed

cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women

in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 297,790 women will be diagnosed with

breast cancer and more than 43,000 will die with this malignancy

in 2023; and

WHEREAS, Triple-negative breast cancer is one of many forms

of breast cancer and accounts for about 15 to 20% of all

diagnosed invasive breast cancer cases in the United States; and

WHEREAS, More than 53,700 new breast cancer cases in 2019 in

the United States were triple-negative breast cancer with higher

prevalence among younger women, Black and Hispanic women, women

with type 2 diabetes or carrying excess weight in the abdomen

area and those with BRCA1 mutations; and

WHEREAS, Due to its aggressive behavior, triple-negative

