Senate Resolution 54 Printer's Number 401
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 401
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
54
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS,
LAUGHLIN, DUSH, DILLON, SCHWANK, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA,
MILLER, MASTRIANO AND K. WARD, MARCH 10, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 10, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of March 2023 as "Triple-Negative Breast
Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Breast cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed
cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women
in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 297,790 women will be diagnosed with
breast cancer and more than 43,000 will die with this malignancy
in 2023; and
WHEREAS, Triple-negative breast cancer is one of many forms
of breast cancer and accounts for about 15 to 20% of all
diagnosed invasive breast cancer cases in the United States; and
WHEREAS, More than 53,700 new breast cancer cases in 2019 in
the United States were triple-negative breast cancer with higher
prevalence among younger women, Black and Hispanic women, women
with type 2 diabetes or carrying excess weight in the abdomen
area and those with BRCA1 mutations; and
WHEREAS, Due to its aggressive behavior, triple-negative
