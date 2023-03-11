Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Multiple Charges / 23B2001162

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                   

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023, at 1355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault x2, Criminal Threatening, Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Assault, Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Charles Foster                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/10/2023, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks spoke with a female who had been the victim of an aggravated domestic assault. Troopers also determined the offender, Charles Foster (age 34) out of Randolph, had made deadly threatening comments towards multiple individuals. Further investigation revealed Foster also sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions. Troopers located Foster and arrested him without incident.

 

Foster was brought to Southern State Correctional Facility and was held without bail. Foster was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 03/13/2023 at 1230 hours for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/13/2023 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

