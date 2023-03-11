Westminster Barracks/ Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B1001678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023 at approximately 3:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland Quechee Road in the town of Hartland

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Robert Blanchard

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hartland Quechee Road near Shute Road in the town of Hartland. It was discovered the operator of the vehicle, Robert Blanchard, had an active arrest warrant. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/13/2023 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2023 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes - SSCF

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: N

