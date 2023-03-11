Westminster Barracks/ Arrest Warrant
CASE#: 23B1001678
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023 at approximately 3:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland Quechee Road in the town of Hartland
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Robert Blanchard
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hartland Quechee Road near Shute Road in the town of Hartland. It was discovered the operator of the vehicle, Robert Blanchard, had an active arrest warrant. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/13/2023 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2023 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes - SSCF
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Austin Soule
