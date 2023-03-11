Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1001678

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                     

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2023 at approximately 3:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland Quechee Road in the town of Hartland

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Robert Blanchard                                               

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hartland Quechee Road near Shute Road in the town of Hartland. It was discovered the operator of the vehicle, Robert Blanchard, had an active arrest warrant. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/13/2023 at 12:30 PM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2023 at 12:30 PM          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes - SSCF

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

