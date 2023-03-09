Submit Release
Spring weight restrictions 

CANADA, March 9 - Spring weight restrictions for Island roads will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Weight restrictions help to reduce damage to – and preserve the province’s investment in – Prince Edward Island’s highway network. The department appreciates the cooperation of the trucking industry in complying with weight restrictions and road postings.

 During weight restrictions:

  • the maximum load allowed per axle for larger trucks is reduced;
  • overweight permits are not issued and tolerances are not valid on all-weather highways; and
  • weight enforcement efforts are increased and overweight fines triple, potentially to several thousand dollars.

The milder weather also presents a whole new set of driving challenges, so drivers should use caution and watch for frost heaves and potholes over the next few weeks.

Any questions regarding weight restrictions should be directed to the Borden Scale at 902-437-8534.

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

