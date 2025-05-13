Health PEI reminds visitors to continue wearing a mask within its facilities

CANADA, May 13 - As respiratory illness season continues into May, Health PEI reminds the public its mandatory masking policy is still in effect. Members of the public, visitors, and partners in care must wear a mask while in a Health PEI care facility.

“Our staff have been getting a lot of questions about the masking requirement, and I understand why; it’s May. The sun is shining. Respiratory illness season should be behind us. Unfortunately, these seasons don’t play by the old rules. The number of positive cases of respiratory illness on the Island went up in the last week, so we’re asking you to please hang in there a little longer.” - Lara MacMurdo, Director, Occupational Health, Safety & Wellness for Health PEI

The national benchmark for declaring the season over is when the influenza testing positivity rate is 5% or below. The latest data from the CPHO shows PEI is still over 12%. Within the last month alone, Health PEI facilities experienced three outbreaks of respiratory illness, including one on the inpatient unit at KCMH.

Health PEI staff have specific guidelines for when they may remove their masks. Staff will adhere to current infection control procedures, including using proper hand hygiene, staying home when ill, and reporting any respiratory illness to their manager or supervisor.

Masks may be removed in designated areas such as cafeterias or coffee shops. If safe for the patient and visitor, visitors may remove their masks in a private room providing the door is closed and healthcare workers are not present.

The Respiratory Illness (COVID and Influenza) Policy is enacted for the health and safety of the public and our staff. Health PEI will update the masking policy as soon as it is safe to do so.

