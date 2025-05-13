Statement by Premier Lantz on MP Heath MacDonald’s Cabinet Appointment 

CANADA, May 13 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on MP Heath MacDonald’s Cabinet Appointment:

“I want to congratulate MP Heath MacDonald on his appointment as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Islanders will be looking to Minister MacDonald to be a strong voice for Prince Edward Island at the Cabinet table and to help deliver on the commitments made during the recent federal campaign.

One of those commitments was to reduce tolls on the Confederation Bridge and ferry, something our government has long advocated for. Islanders expect to see that promise fulfilled. We will continue to push for the full removal of tolls to ensure fair, affordable access to and from our province.

I look forward to working with Minister MacDonald to advance shared priorities and deliver results for Islanders.”