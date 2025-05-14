New online resources help drivers plan for road construction season

CANADA, May 14 - The government is launching Stay in the Loop, Plan Your Route to help residents and visitors plan their travel more easily during peak road construction season, as traffic volumes increase and more projects get underway.

With Stay in the Loop, Plan Your Route, motorists can keep up to date on upcoming road and bridge construction projects by county, and access free government trip planning tools, instructional videos and other useful information about highway safety and projects. Information will also be available at Access PEI locations throughout the province.

“Offering clear, timely information supports Islanders, businesses and visitors, providing the certainty and predictability they need to plan effectively. We want to minimize disruptions, increase smoother commutes, and support an effective and safe road system for everyone.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson.

PEI’s road construction season typically runs from the May long weekend to early November, leaving a limited window to complete all projects. Weather conditions and the porous sandstone road base restricts heavy equipment use to certain times of the year.

The provincial government and contractors carefully preplan construction to minimize travel disruptions. While preplanning helps reduce travel delays, they can still occur throughout the season.

Visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/PlanYourRoute for information about upcoming road construction projects and subscribe to receive travel advisories.



