Kanekt 365 to Attend The International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas
We're thrilled to demonstrate how our human and AI call center services can help pizza restaurants improve their operations and customer satisfaction, and ultimately drive sales growth.”LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanekt 365, a leading call center service provider, announced today that it will be attending the International Pizza Expo from March 28-30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will be showcasing its innovative call center solutions for the pizza industry at booth #1663.
The International Pizza Expo is the world's largest trade show for the pizza industry, bringing together pizza professionals from around the world to showcase the latest trends, products, and services. Kanekt 365 is excited to attend this year's event and connect with industry professionals to showcase its advanced call center solutions.
"Attending the International Pizza Expo provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our services and engage with pizza industry professionals," said a spokesperson for Kanekt 365.
"We're thrilled to demonstrate how our human and AI call center services can help pizza restaurants improve their operations and customer satisfaction, and ultimately drive sales growth." explained President Jeffrey Morin.
A Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) call center can provide numerous benefits for both restaurant owners and customers. Here are some advantages of using a QSR call center:
1. Increased Efficiency - A QSR call center can handle a high volume of orders, reducing wait times for customers and allowing restaurant staff to focus on other tasks.
2. Improved Customer Service - Customers can easily place their orders over the phone or through an online ordering system, improving the overall customer experience and increasing customer satisfaction.
3. Order Accuracy - With a QSR call center, orders can be taken with precision, reducing the likelihood of mistakes and ensuring that customers receive exactly what they ordered.
4. Cost-Effective - By outsourcing order taking and customer service tasks to a call center, QSRs can reduce their operational costs and increase their profitability.
5. Multi-Channel Ordering - QSR call centers can provide a range of ordering options for customers, including phone, online, and mobile app ordering. This makes it easy for customers to order from their preferred channel and can increase customer loyalty.
6. Analytics and Reporting - QSR call centers can provide valuable data and insights into customer behavior, allowing restaurant owners to make data-driven decisions and improve their operations.
Kanekt 365 provides a range of call center solutions for pizza restaurants, including order-taking, delivery coordination, and customer service. By outsourcing these services to Kanekt 365, pizza restaurants can focus on providing an exceptional dining experience while the call center handles administrative tasks.
"We understand that pizza restaurants face unique challenges when it comes to managing their operations and providing excellent customer service," added Drew Morin, VP of Business Development "That's why we've designed our call center solutions to specifically meet the needs of the Pizza industry."
The International Pizza Expo takes place from March 28 to 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.pizzaexpo.com.
At the International Pizza Expo, Kanekt 365 will be showcasing its state-of-the-art call center technology and providing attendees with the opportunity to learn more about its services. Attendees can also take advantage of special offers and promotions during the event.
For more information about Kanekt 365 and its call center solutions for the pizza industry, please email info@kanekt365.com, visit the company's website at www.kanekt365.com or call 833-526-3588 to speak with a representative.
