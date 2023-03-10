Submit Release
Council President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Monday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. to Discuss Upcoming Council and Committee Matters

MARYLAND, October 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 10, 2023

From the Office of Council President Glass


ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2023On Monday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including a combined Planning, Housing and Parks, Public Safety and Economic Development Committee meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss fire inspections with the Department of Permitting Services.  

Glass will also discuss Council action on additional financial support for small businesses along the Purple Line corridor and will provide an update on the next stage of the Planning Board appointment process.  

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.    

# # #

Release ID: 23-086
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass

