Marson Foods to build new facility in Hazelwood, investing $35 million and creating 45 new jobs

Marson Foods, LLC, a premier manufacturer of quality waffle products, announced that it will build a new facility in Hazelwood, investing $35 million and creating 45 new, high-paying jobs. The company’s expansion to the area includes the establishment of a distribution facility and production lines to increase its capacity to nourish communities while raising awareness for hunger relief efforts.

“We’re excited to see Marson Foods investing and creating jobs in Hazelwood and look forward to its contributions to the region and our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we work to grow our economy and improve the lives of Missourians, we appreciate the commitment of quality employers to strengthen Missouri communities. Marson Foods is a welcome addition to a growing list of top-tier companies that recognize our state as an ideal location to do business and make a valuable impact.”

Marson Foods manufactures delicious and nutritious waffle products for K-12 schools and the foodservice industry through an established network of trusted distributors and brokers. Marson Foods demonstrates its commitment to communities and their respective school districts by addressing food inequities throughout the country.

“I am excited to start a new chapter for Marson Foods in St. Louis, and more specifically Hazelwood,” said David Marson, President and CEO of Marson Foods. “This community will always have a special place in my heart, and I am grateful to have the continued opportunity to give back to the area.”

The Marsons sold their previous company, Nature’s Bakery, to KIND, a healthy snacking leader and member of the Mars family of companies. Marson Foods’ new facility will total more than 147,000 square feet of space and be located at 1590 Tradeport Drive in Hazelwood. The new jobs created at the location will pay salaries well above the average county wage.

“We’re proud to have assisted Marson Foods as it expands to our state and works to help Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project is a shining example of the partnerships and positive results that the team sport of economic development brings to our state and its citizens. Marson Foods’ presence in Hazelwood will bring lasting benefit to the community and its families.”

For this expansion, Marson Foods will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Marson Foods

Marson Foods is a premier manufacturer of delicious quality waffle products for K-12 and foodservice. The company uses an established network of trusted distributors and brokers to assist in servicing its customers throughout the United States. All of Marson Foods’ waffles are formulated to meet school nutritional requirements and serve as a great option for schools seeking something new, fun, and delicious to add to their breakfast/lunch menu planning, grab-and-go, and summer feeding programs.

To learn more about Marson Foods, visit marsonfoods.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.