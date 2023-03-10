Public comment for 2023-24 migratory game bird season proposals now open

Hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. The deadline to comment is March 22. For those interested in commenting on a specific season proposal, click on the section you wish to provide input on below.

The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2023-24 migratory game bird seasons during its April 13 conference call.

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Please note that not all Fish and Game regions will be hosting meetings and open houses.

Open houses and public meeting schedule