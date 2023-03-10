Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,547 in the last 365 days.

Public comment for 2023-24 migratory game bird season proposals now open

Hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. The deadline to comment is March 22. For those interested in commenting on a specific season proposal, click on the section you wish to provide input on below.

The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the 2023-24 migratory game bird seasons during its April 13 conference call.

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Please note that not all Fish and Game regions will be hosting meetings and open houses. 

Open houses and public meeting schedule

You just read:

Public comment for 2023-24 migratory game bird season proposals now open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more