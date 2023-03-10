Monica Floyd's New Film "Lola 2" is a Female-Driven Masterpiece Celebrating Women's History Month
How she keeps raising the bar in Hollywood
The movie is driven by a powerful female lead filled with unforgettable performances. Taja is phenomenal! I couldn't imagine anyone else playing this role.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Monica "Dollphace" Floyd raises the bar again as she tells the story of triumph for female boxers nationwide. Written and directed by Antoine Allen, "Lola 2" is a film for women inspired by women behind the scenes. The movie premieres on ALLBLK on April 1st, starring actress Taja V. Simpson, three-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Elise Neal, actress Tamala Jones, comedian and actress Torrei Hart, rapper DreamDoll, Young Money Entertainment's Karen Civil, female Professional Boxer and Mixed Martial Artist Claressa Shields, American former professional boxer Roy Jones Jr., actor Jackie Long, and more.
When champion amateur boxer and lifelong fighter Lola falls in love and has a baby, she struggles to give up her championship and leave the ring with her career unfinished. Centered around a powerful female protagonist, the film celebrates the strength and resilience of women throughout history. It's a movie with a message to remind everyone that no matter what your dreams are, they can come true if you put your mind to it.
"The movie is driven by a powerful female lead filled with unforgettable performances by a predominantly all-female cast," states Producer Monica Floyd. "It's a story that will stay with you long after the credits roll, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a good movie to watch this month."
Monica Floyd is a Hollywood powerhouse. When people talk about independent filmmakers, she is the top woman in the industry. As the CEO of True Vision Media Group, Monica employs her natural talents to motivate others to dare to be different and to dream big dreams. Monica is a director, producer, manager, artist, and writer, and she has worked on films and television shows that have garnered critical acclaim.
Monica Floyd is constantly pushing the envelope to create new and innovative content. Thanks to her dedication and hard work, she is known for her reputation of helping individuals take their project to the next level. She is a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment who is changing the landscape for independent filmmakers everywhere.
"When Antoine approached me with the story line of Lola 2, I immediately fell in love with its plot and advocacy for women's empowerment," Monica Floyd continues. "It was important to me that the film had all of the resources needed to be successful. I was excited to partner with him to share this story with the world."
Monica was thrilled to work with the cast, especially actresses Taja, Tamala, and Elise who brought their characters to life. She couldn't imagine anyone else playing their roles. Expertly crafted and flawlessly executed, "Lola 2" is a film every woman should see.
