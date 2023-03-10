Eric Clapton Announces Star-Studded Jeff Beck Tribute Concert

10 Mar 2023

In music news today, Eric Clapton has announced a pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts at the Royal Albert Hall on the 22nd and 23rd of May.

These special shows will honour the life and music of Jeff Beck, who sadly passed away on January 10th. Clapton is to be joined at the gigs by friends of Beck, including Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart, Imelda May, Gary Clark Jr and Joss Stone. Also set to feature are Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson from Beck's live band.The full list of artists will be revealed closer to the date, and tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 15th March. You can get more information and register for access to pre-sale tickets