Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,610 in the last 365 days.

Eric Clapton Announces Star-Studded Jeff Beck Tribute Concert

10 Mar 2023

In music news today, Eric Clapton has announced a pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts at the Royal Albert Hall on the 22nd and 23rd of May.

 
These special shows will honour the life and music of Jeff Beck, who sadly passed away on January 10th. Clapton is to be joined at the gigs by friends of Beck, including Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart, Imelda May, Gary Clark Jr and Joss Stone. Also set to feature are Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson from Beck's live band.
 
The full list of artists will be revealed closer to the date, and tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 15th March. You can get more information and register for access to pre-sale tickets here

You just read:

Eric Clapton Announces Star-Studded Jeff Beck Tribute Concert

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more