Lake School in Franklin Township up for Auction
School District Orders Sale Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:20-5
The location just off Routes 40 & 55 is ideal and the rear yard looks out at expansive farmland.”FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the sale of the former Lake School located at 5627 Lake Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey. The building is being sold by order of the Franklin Township Board of Education in an online only auction concluding Wednesday, March 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The Franklin Township Board of Education has announced the auction of the former Lake School, a 6,825+/- square foot building on a 2.24 +/- acre property in a beautiful setting with convenient access to Route 55 and the Atlantic City Expressway. The School Board has determined that the Property is no longer necessary for school purposes and pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:20-5, the property must be sold at public auction.
“The school is charming and has some interesting throwback glimpses to its history with separate Boys and Girls entrances,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The location just off Routes 40 & 55 is ideal and the rear yard looks out at expansive farmland.” This is an exciting opportunity for individuals or organizations seeking a prime location in Gloucester County, NJ. With the potential for a wide range of uses, the former Lake School could serve as a community center, office space, or even a residential property.
Franklin Township is a unique community with a strong commitment to preserving its natural beauty and rural character. With 56 square miles, it is the largest township in Gloucester County and one-third of its land is within the Pinelands National Reserve, where development is strictly limited. In 2004, the Township Committee approved a comprehensive master plan to guide development in a responsible and sustainable way, preserving open spaces and promoting economic growth in designated areas. The former Lake School property is well-positioned to benefit from this balanced approach to development, providing an opportunity for adaptive reuse that aligns with the Township's long-term vision for its future.
Interested parties are invited to attend the property previews on Thursday, March 16th and Wednesday, March 22nd from 12-2 pm to view the building and grounds. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, March 29th at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
In addition to the auction of the former Lake School, there is also an exciting opportunity for investors and builders in Atlantic City, NJ. The City of Atlantic City is offering 31+- properties for sale, including rehab homes, and building lots, in 17 packages. Interested parties can bid on one, two, or several lots, including several adjacent parcels that offer the potential to maximize the return on investment. The auction for the Atlantic City properties will be held online, with bidding concluding on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 am.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram