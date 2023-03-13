A-dec, Dentsply Sirona, and KaVo Kerr Lead Global Dental Operatory Equipment Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2029

The saturation of most segments in the global dental operatory equipment market has resulted in price stability and created an opportunity for differentiation through technological advancements.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the global dental operatory equipment market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. As manufacturers continue to improve on the technology, there will be increased device functionality and efficiency, as well as increased demand. As technology advances, dentists will work to have the most up-to-date equipment both to serve their patients better and to attract new patients.

iData's latest Global Market Report Suite for Dental Operatory Equipment reveals that the market reached a value of $10.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $15 billion by 2029. This comprehensive report covers industry dynamics, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for all the segments of the market analyzed.

The report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the following markets: dental treatment centers, dental cabinetry, dental handpieces, curing lights, ultrasonic scalers, intraoral cameras, caries detection devices, dental autoclaves, dental microscopes and dental lasers. Dental vacuum systems and dental air compressors are included as appendices.

​​A-dec, Dentsply Sirona, and KaVo Kerr are the top three market share leaders in the global dental operatory equipment market. A-dec was the leading competitor in the dental treatment center market and the second-leading competitor in the dental cabinetry market. A-dec was also active in the dental handpiece market. The second-largest company in the dental operatory equipment market in 2022 was Dentsply Sirona. The company led the ultrasonic scalers market, and was also competitive in the markets for dental treatment centers, dental handpieces, curing lights and more.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

