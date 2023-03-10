Friday, March 10

Rifle ban, housing bills and more advance in the WA Legislature

Housing, firearms and drug-possession laws have all kept Washington lawmakers busy during the first half of the 2023 legislative session, with some surprising results so far. Washington may soon do away with some single-family zoning in cities to push back against the deepening housing-affordability crisis. The House has passed a ban on the sale of many semi-automatic rifles, in a historic first for advocates of tighter firearms restrictions. And the Democratic-controlled Senate advanced controversial proposals to reshape Washington’s drug-possession law and ease restrictions on when law enforcement can engage in vehicle pursuits. Washington’s 105-day scheduled legislative session is just past its midpoint, with a lot of big proposals in play. These and other big-ticket bills have survived a trio of deadlines that put them on a path toward Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

If we don’t change things, new homes and strip malls will replace farms and forests. People will spend more time sitting in traffic to get to work. Suburban sprawl is cheap for developers — and expensive for everyone else. It’s expensive for taxpayers who will pay more to build roads, schools, fire stations and other services where none exist today. It’’s expensive for families and businesses rebuilding after wildfires, floods and rising sea levels. And it’s expensive in terms of our quality of life. Where we live, how we build and how far we drive are all related to climate change. In the last few years, our state withstood a catastrophic heat dome, aggressive wildfires, devastating flooding and a debilitating drought. That extreme weather will only get worse as the climate warms. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Washington House Democrats)

President Joe Biden’s proposed budget includes a potential windfall for light rail projects in Snohomish County. The budget includes $250 million for the Lynnwood Link light rail expansion from Northgate to Lynnwood. It would accelerate funding and could mean the project can shave $40 million in borrowed money when combined with last year’s federal boost for the Federal Way extension, according to Sound Transit. The federal infusion coming earlier would mean less money paid for other loans on the project, leading to the potential $40 million in savings. That cash could go toward other light rail extensions in development across the Sound Transit system in Ballard, Everett, Issaquah, Kirkland, Tacoma and West Seattle. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Olivia Vanni)

