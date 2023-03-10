Maine DOE Update – March 10, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

This notification is a reminder that Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2023 for school administrative units (SAU) and private schools, approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE. | More

News & Updates

March 10, 2023 is International SEL (social emotional learning) Day! Maine educators and school staff support students each day to meet their goals for a successful future. | More

As part of the scheduled periodic review of the Maine Learning Results, the Maine Department of Education is seeking public comments regarding the current social studies standards and science and engineering standards. These comments will inform the work of the standards revision teams. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applications to provide funding for a second year of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. Through this application process, the DOE, will provide funding to Maine nonprofit organizations specializing in forest ecology and sustainability, wildlife habitat protection, and/or associated career experiences for Maine youth during summer, 2023. | More

The Week of the Young Child is a national event promoting the importance of high-quality early learning sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). This year the Maine Department of Education and Maine’s local NAEYC affiliate, Maine AEYC, are teaming up to support early childhood educators across the state to join the celebration and promote the vital work they do every day in their early childhood programs and Pre-K through third grade classrooms. | More

The Maine Association of School Nurses announces a call for nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2022-23! This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for his/her contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in 6 areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research. | More

Individual Work/Life Coaching sessions are available upon request through StregthenME, Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services program, which offers free stress management and resiliency resources to promote the health and well-being of all Mainers. | More

The Maine Department of Education is issuing a call for student and educator team breakout session proposals for any of the three events that are part of the 20th Annual MLTI Student Conference. | More

Please join MAIER at the Versant Power Astronomy Center and the Maynard Jordan Planetarium on March 18th from 1:00 – 2:00 pm for the Cosmic Colors program in the planetarium. The planetarium staff will guide attendees on a journey that explores how northern lights to garden flowers, and color fills our lives and “Cosmic Colors” explains how we use the rainbow to see, understand and explore our universe. | More

Educate Maine’s Maine Career Catalyst and Project Login are excited to partner with IDEXX on Tuesday, March 28th, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, to host a Data Science Exploration Night at their Westbrook campus! | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

More than 120 students and staff gathered at the University of Maine at Presque Isle for an FFA member workshop on March 1, 2023. The Maine FFA Association (formerly known as “Future Farmers of America”) convened for a student-led event focused on developing leadership skills and exploring opportunities within the FFA. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education Schoolsite Wellness team is pleased to host StrengthenME and the Northern Light Health Workforce EAP to provide educators and school staff with FREE wellness workshops. | More

NAMI Maine is hosting its annual Beyond the Basics in Suicide Prevention Conference, in person on Friday, March 10th at the Augusta Civic Center. Register today. | More

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted open-source Pre-k and Kindergarten instructional programs based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus on K1 and Focus on K2 curricula. Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019. K for ME was launched in 2021. 1st Grade for ME is being piloted in Maine classrooms this year and will be made available for the 2023-2024 school year. | More

The Office for Bombing Prevention (OBP), a part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is announcing the addition of the new Bomb Threat Assessment for Decision Makers (AWR-945) course to its suite of Virtual Instructor Led Training (VILT) Courses. This course is provided at no cost to the participant or their organization. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

