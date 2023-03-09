Reception of credentials from the new ambassadors of the United States, Turkey, Qatar, Moldova, Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus, Chile, Uganda and New Zealand

TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - On March 9, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received credentials from the new Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of foreign states.

During the ceremony, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America - Manuel Micaller, Turkey - Umut Acar, the State of Qatar - Mubarak Abdurrahman Mubarak al-Nasr, the Republic of Moldova - Lilian Darius, the Republic of Ireland - Brian McElduff, Portugal - Maria Madalena Lobo Carvalho Fischer, the Republic of Cyprus - Kipros Yorgalis, the Republic of Chile - Eduardo Escobar, the Republic of Uganda - Muhammad Tezikuba Kisambira and New Zealand - Sari Mary Walsh presented their credentials with messages and greetings from the leadership of their countries.

The Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, sincerely congratulated all the ambassadors on their appointment to this high responsible position in the Republic of Tajikistan and stated with confidence that their fruitful work will become an effective factor in the development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifactorial cooperation between countries.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that during the period of independence, our country has established and is constantly developing mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with a wide range of members of the world community in all areas of interest.

The Head of state expressed hope that the countries would continue to strengthen and develop relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation based on supreme universal ideas.

It was emphasized that the Republic of Tajikistan, based on the Foreign Policy Concept, is making constant efforts to strengthen friendly relations and develop mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries of the world.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his opinion on the development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States of America, Turkey, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of Ireland, Portugal, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Uganda and New Zealand.

The President of the country stressed the readiness of Tajikistan to enrich the content of relations between the countries in various areas of mutual interest, which have many untapped opportunities.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude for the support of Tajikistan’s global initiatives to address water and climate problems, once again wished success to all the ambassadors on the occasion of the start of their activities, and expressed the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to provide comprehensive support in the fulfillment of their diplomatic mission.