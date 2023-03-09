Meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov

TAJIKISTAN, March 9 - On March 9, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Honorable Rashid Meredov.

During the conversation, a wide range of issues of cooperation between the two countries was discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the states, which is steadily expanding and covering various areas of mutual interest.

During the discussion of issues of bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation, it was proposed to intensify the work of the Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the activities of the Trade Council.

Promising areas of cooperation between the two countries were recognized as the development and expansion of cooperation in the fields of transport and cargo transportation, the creation of industrial enterprises and the use of transport corridors of Turkmenistan.

The parties noted with satisfaction the readiness to activate inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation, which play an important role in promoting the entire range of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, it was recognized as necessary to continue measures to hold joint international scientific and practical conferences, festivals, symposiums, as well as to organize meetings of representatives of the intelligentsia of the two countries in order to expand humanitarian cooperation.

The current state of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of influential organizations, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, consultative meetings of the heads of states of Central Asia, as well as other important issues on the international and regional agenda, was discussed.

In conclusion, the parties touched upon the schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings and conversations.