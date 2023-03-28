Create Eye-Catching Displays with StoreSMART’s Magnetic Corners

Slip your document in the corner. Strong magnetic strips hold firmly to any magnetic surface.
Black, Royal Blue, and Crystal Clear magnetic corners holding different sized objects.
Black, Royal Blue, and Crystal Clear magnetic corners holding a photo. Customize your corners with your stickers or a drawing!
ROCHESTER, NY—Introducing a new and improved twist on the old refrigerator magnet—StoreSMART’s Magnetic Corners.
Perfect for odd sizes like business cards and gift certificates, and they won't fall off your fridge!”
— Julie
ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing a new and improved twist on the old refrigerator magnet—StoreSMART’s Magnetic Corners. With strong magnetic strips and reinforced vinyl edges, Magnetic Corners can be easily configured to display just about anything you can think of, in any size, on any magnetic surface.
“It’s so much better than hanging things with flimsy refrigerator magnets,” says StoreSMART founder Reenie Feingold. “And unlike standard frames and sleeves, Magnetic Corners are adaptable to almost any use, from a changing refrigerator art gallery to office and warehouse whiteboard updates. They can hold items as large as 18” x 24” sheets, as small as business cards, as skinny as gift certificates, or as square as birthday invitations.”
Magnetic Corner displays are crisp, neat, and eye-catching. The strong magnetic bond ensures items are slip-free and remain exactly where they are positioned. Their versatility is limitless. Use them to securely display important reminders and information like upcoming doctor appointments; Frame it with black and blue or see the entire image with crystal-clear corners. Instantly create a changing art gallery at school, work, or home; post children’s art, charts, invitations, hold-the-date cards, awards, maps, note-pads, calendars, business cards, recipe cards, sticky notes, and so much more.
Magnetic Corners Product Details:
• Constructed of two 3”x 3” vinyl plastic sealed sides with a 4 ¼” opening.
• Comes in black, royal blue, or crystal-clear heavy gauge reusable solid vinyl plastic.
• Strong reusable magnetic strip on the back of each corner.
• A variety pack of 24 corners includes 8 of each color.
• Proudly made in the USA.
___________________________________________________________ Love our products? Become a reseller!
StoreSMART is a woman-owned business and winner of Silver in the 2022 New York Product Design Awards for its patented magnetic closure pockets. The New York Product Design Awards annually recognizes the ingenuity of product designers, design teams, and manufacturers worldwide whose designs improve daily living.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.