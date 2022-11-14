Local Rochester Woman Owned Business wins SILVER - From the NY Product Design Awards 2020
The NY Product Design Awards dubs StoreSMART the silver winner of 2020 for patented Magnetic Closure Pockets.
These magnetic closures are the best thing I have found for a board full of postings that get updated daily. Perfect.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreSMART Wins Silver 2022 New York Product Design Award for Innovative Magnetic Pockets
StoreSMART, a woman-owned Rochester business, is pleased to announce that it has won silver in the 2022 New York Product Design Awards for its patented Magnetic Closure Pockets. The New York Product Design Awards annually recognizes the ingenuity of product designers, design teams, and manufacturers worldwide whose designs improve daily living.
StoreSMART’s winning Magnetic Closure Pockets were honored for their innovative design in the Office Supplies & Stationery category. Made of heavy-duty vinyl, the pockets are sealed on two sides with a strong magnet and receiver on the corner to secure documents and display critical information. A clear front window makes the contents easily visible, and quick to update or swap out information by merely slipping new pages inside. Two magnetic strips are secured to the back of the pocket to adhere to any magnetic whiteboard or metal surface. Dry-erase markers can be used on the front cover for quick note-taking or additional information.
The Magnetic Closure Pockets have multiple organizational uses in visual management whiteboards and factory staging areas and can be easily incorporated into Lean/Six Sigma magnetic whiteboard displays. They can transform the unused side of a file cabinet into a productive work-tracking area and are useful at school or home to display chore charts, track activities and protect the family calendar.
“We’ve been helping folks organize their work and home spaces since 1971 and are thrilled to have placed silver by the New York Product Design Awards for our patented pockets,” says StoreSMART founder Reenie Feingold. “Over the years, we’ve received positive feedback from many of our clients who say we have helped streamline and organize their businesses, but receiving this award and major public recognition is extremely rewarding.”
In a letter to StoreSMART, Ken Jo Ong, CEO of the New York Product Design Awards, writes, “It is our pleasure to inform you that your work is a symbol of excellence within the design industry. At the end of our thorough assessment, we have found your work to surpass expectations, as your insights for the present and the future are perfectly materialized in your work.”
For more information about StoreSMART products and services, visit www.storeSMART.com.
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 585-278-9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog and website are brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com, or call 585-278-9208.
