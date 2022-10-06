Alzheimer's Alert Package The Diabetic Alert Program Custom Printed Vial of Life

The Vial of Life Medical Alert File has expanded far beyond its original scope, now including products for groups living with specific medical conditions.

When we respond, if they have this information available, the standard of care goes up.” — Colonel Doug Warren, Director of Dorchester County EMS.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreSMART ’s Lifesaving Health Alert Program is now available for Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Allergies, and more.StoreSMART’s Health Alert Program is now available for Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Allergies, and more. Help save lives during the crucial “Golden Hour", the 60 minutes following medical trauma when a patient may be unable to communicate, and swift emergency treatment could reduce the risk of death and serious complications.Features an array of colorful, magnetized, and hanging heavy-duty plastic pockets printed with essential emergency instructions. Health Alert contains vital health information that alerts first responders to a patient’s medical history, emergency contacts, medical insurance, allergies, and more.The Health Alert Program is handy for patients to have with them in just about any situation—whether at home, at the workplace, in school, or on the go. It can also inform daycare providers and school staff about a child’s allergies or potentially severe problems.The idea for Health Alert started 15 years ago when StoreSMART Owner and Founder Reenie Feingold learned a hospital advised people to put their health information in a pill bottle in the freezer. “We decided this important information would be better affixed on the refrigerator, at a desk, a stroller or backpack, or even hanging from a child’s chair at school.”The Health Alert Program comes in five styles:1. A Hanging Zipper Pocket (3 ½” x 4 5/8”) attaches with a 9” elastic band to school chairs, diaper bags, strollers, wheelchairs, walkers, car seats, and backpacks.2. A Magnetic Pocket (4” x 9”) Holds tri-fold paper for a refrigerator, filing cabinet, metal surfaces, and vehicle glove compartments.3. A Magnetic Letter Size Pocket (8 ½” x 11”) Holds medical or doctor information and can be placed on a refrigerator, filing cabinet, and all metal surfaces.4. A Business Card Size Folding Wallet (2 1/8” x 3 1/4”) For a purse, travel bag, or pocket.5. A Wearable ID and Info Holder with a lanyard (2” x 2 ¾”) The handy ID info card slips into a clear plastic pocket. This can be comfortably worn around the neck or safety pinned to a jacket or coat. (Large enough for inserting a small USB Flash Drive—USB Flash Drive not included).• Includes an easy-to-fill-out Medical Form and a Location Sticker that can be attached to a door or window to alert medical personnel to the location of the Health Alert information in the home or workplace2—Vial of LifeEach Health Alert style can be custom printed, making it an excellent informational and fundraiser giveaway for hospitals, ambulance corps, fire departments, government agencies, retirement communities, and organizations. Organizations interested in a custom Health Alert program are encouraged to visit StoreSMART.com. "We are always interested in helping others with their causes.Reenie Feingold, says that during a recent hospital stay, she found it reassuring to put the Health Alert information with her photo on her hospital bed. “We all have to take care of ourselves,” she says, “and the Health Alert Program helps those of us in need take better care of ourselves.”To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 585-278-9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution for over 50 years. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com, or call 585-278-9208.Stan Feingold, StoreSMART 585-278-9208

Vial of Life can saves lives in an emergency