FFA Members Convene for Student-Led Workshop 

More than 120 students and staff gathered at the University of Maine at Presque Isle for an FFA member workshop on March 1, 2023. The Maine FFA Association (formerly known as “Future Farmers of America”) convened for a student-led event focused on developing leadership skills and exploring opportunities within the FFA.

The workshop was organized and facilitated by Maine’s FFA President Nickie Deschaine and Vice President Lane McCrum, with support from chapter officers. Chapters in attendance included Ashland High School, Ashland Middle School, Central Aroostook High School, Central Aroostook Junior High School, Presque Isle Regional Career & Technical Center, and Caribou Regional Technical Center.

Throughout the day members engaged in interactive sessions where they gained new knowledge, reflected, and connected with peers. State President Nickie Deschaine shared, “We had a successful workshop where students learned how to discover their why, learned how to think more positively, and were even exposed to interesting FFA opportunities. Lane and I were so excited to have so many members in attendance.”

In addition to the sessions offered by state officers, chapter officers presented sessions where they shared a variety of leadership opportunities offered through the FFA organization at the local, state, and national level. Highlights included travel to state and national conferences, competitions, awards, scholarships, supervised agricultural opportunities, and a number of specific events available to members. Abram McCrum, a prospective state officer and presenter reflected on his experience leading a section of the day, “It was great to have the opportunity to create a workshop and practice things I will be doing in my state office year if I get elected this May.”

The afternoon concluded with FFA karaoke, which provided lots of laughs and entertainment! Participants and advisors left the workshop with information and resources, new connections, and a better understanding of ways to get involved in FFA.

The FFA is a national organization focused on premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Today, there are 850,823 FFA members, aged 12-21, in 8,995 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about starting an FFA chapter or to become involved in upcoming events, including state convention, please contact Emily Doughty at Emily.doughty@maine.gov.