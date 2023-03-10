National Renewable Energy Laboratory Selects Sustainable Infrastructure Startup necoTECH to Pitch to Cleantech Investors

necoTECH was selected as one of 40 presenters for the 2023 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF), chosen from a field of applicants from across the globe.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , March 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) selected necoTECH as one of its 40 presenters for the 2023 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF) , chosen from a field of applicants from across the globe.“We are very excited about the opportunity to be selected as a presenter at this year’s forum. As a small company with 10 employees, this is a massive opportunity for us, allowing a wide range of investors and our peers to hear our story and help us meet our clean energy goals. We are all out to change the world for the better, and this takes us a huge step forward.” Stated necoTECH founder and CEO, Steve Flaherty.The necoTECH team is working with several government organizations to conduct cutting-edge research that will be used to develop proprietary technologies set to drive innovation in the construction industry by increasing sustainability initiatives and reducing waste and reliance on human labor.What started as recycled plastics in roads has quickly evolved into a cleantech ecosystem of technologies backed by nearly $2 million in contracts from the United States Air Force and Department of Defense. Since its foundation in 2019, necoTECH has received more than 10 national awards and achieved 300% company growth, year-over-year.necoTECH is working to bring its cleantech innovations to market by identifying and testing variables imperative to streamlining supply chain procurement, manufacturing processes, and decreasing overall product and application costs.The forum represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the cleantech space. It is known as the premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from the industry and the public sector. It allows them to build relationships, showcase innovative technologies, and identify disruptive business solutions. NREL facilitates connections between cutting-edge startups and motivated investors to drive innovation to the market. NREL is the only U.S. federal lab dedicated to researching renewable energy and energy efficiency.“This crop of presenters is truly stellar,” Event Manager Sheila Ebbitt said. “They will show the depths the clean energy industry continues to grow, and investors can help them continue the work to change the climate for the better. Startups who attend have the chance to set one-on-one meetings with investors that can help unite both parties in the push to bring new technologies into the market. This is why the Industry Growth Forum makes a difference.”About necoTECH, LLC:necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative sustainable materials. Located in Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors including the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is awholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc.For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com