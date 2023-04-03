"The Last Passport" Award-Winning Feature Film is now available on YouTube; Drama about Life, Wisdom, and Purgatory

About

As a leading film and video production company based in Charlotte, we specialize in delivering powerful, results-driven content through storytelling. Our team of experienced filmmakers and storytellers work closely with clients to bring their vision to life, using their expertise to craft visually stunning and effective video content for your next commercial, website video, and social media campaign. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond video production and into the development and physical production of new media, film, and television programs. Partnering with capital sources, including equity investors, we bring original, story-driven feature films and documentaries to the screen. Our results-driven approach and commitment to excellence have earned us a reputation as one of the top video production companies in the Charlotte area. Let us help bring your brand to life and tell your story through the power of video.

Lucky You Films