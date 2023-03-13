Houston Galveston Area Council Trades Time-Consuming Processes for OpenGov Online Procurement Software
See what happened when staff at the Houston Galveston Area Council traded time-consuming word processing and emailing for OpenGov’s online procurement software.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Houston Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) decided to update its manual, time-consuming procurement processes, it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s government agencies, on online procurement software.
The H-GAC, an association of local governments in a 13-county Gulf Coast region of Texas, conducts planning for transportation, economic development, natural disasters, and more. While the nation’s largest regional planning commission is forward-thinking, its procurement processes have been outdated. Staff has wasted a significant amount of time writing RFPs manually and emailing vendors. Due to the manual process and the inability to accept bids online, the H-GAC has struggled to garner RFP responses. The organization had to innovate, fast. The modern solution of choice: OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov’s end-to-end Procurement software, staff will be able to quickly develop compliant solicitations using automated, guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates. With less word processing and fewer emails, it’s expected solicitation development will take 75% less time. In addition, suppliers will have easy access to an online self-service Vendor Portal where they will enjoy step-by-step questionnaire-like proposal submissions. The shift will be such a wow factor for vendors that the H-GAC is likely to see three to four times more submissions. What’s more, thanks to OpenGov Procurement, staff will increase collaboration and spend less time evaluating bids.
The Houston Galveston Area Council joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
