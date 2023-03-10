Deputy PM pledges support for Japanese firm’s projects using modern technology

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà pledged maximum support for Marubeni Corporation to shift its projects using new and modern technology to Việt Nam, while receiving a leader of the Japanese firm in Hà Nội on Friday.

Talking to Yoshiaki Yokota, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer for Energy & Infrastructure Solution Group at Marubeni, Deputy PM Hà highly valued the corporation’s production projects and business results, especially in the field of energy, in Việt Nam.

At the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting held in Tokyo in early March, participating countries, including Việt Nam, agreed on a cooperation framework for sharing technology in efforts to achieve net zero emissions

He stressed that the roadmap towards net zero emission was irreversible, adding Việt Nam was shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Briefing his guest on his meetings with Japanese leaders during his participation in the AZEC Ministerial Meeting, Hà expressed his delight at the flourishing extensive strategic partnership between the two countries and affirmed that Japanese enterprises now had sufficient opportunities and favourable conditions to invest in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam has signed new-generation free trade agreements with major economies in the world. With the roadmaps towards net zero emissions and climate change response, foreign markets will set higher environmental standards for imports. Given this, the Vietnamese Government will issue policies strongly supporting the businesses that follow this trend via projects using new and modern technology, according to the Deputy PM.

As Marubeni is planning to shift its projects using new and modern technology to Việt Nam, the Government, ministries, and sectors will give maximum support in line with legal regulations for the firm.

The deputy prime minister called on it to continue making long-term investment, use new technology, and set up research and development centres in the country.

For his part, Yoshiaki Yokota said Marubeni had engaged in many energy, food, and beverage projects and exported a number of products to Việt Nam.

Energy was the core business of Marubeni, he said, noting that the corporation was implementing some gas-fired power and liquefied gas projects in Việt Nam and wished to contribute to the country’s roadmap on greenhouse gas emission reduction.

At the meeting, Marubeni Corporation, which has experience in operating the first offshore wind power project in Japan and many large solar power projects in the Middle East, also showed its interest in solar power and offshore wind projects in Việt Nam. — VNS