Hip-Hop Icon Headlines 100 Billion Meals Challenge
Inaugural Fire and Ice Gala in Aspen to Combat World Hunger Features Live Performances by RUN-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, comedian Josh Nasar
Our passion is to bring good people from all over together to have a greater understanding of the importance of ending mass hunger and food insecurity.”ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food announced today that it will hold its inaugural Fire and Ice Gala at the ASPENX Mountain Club on March 17th, 2023.
The premier, star-studded event hosted by Amy and Gary Green, will bring together celebrities, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists in support of the organization’s mission to fight against the world hunger crisis that has left more than 660 million people in 89 countries – more than 8% of the Earth’s eight billion inhabitants – without significant food and undernourished.
The Fire and Ice Gala will honor those doing important work in ending food insecurity globally. Evening honorees include representatives from Stronger Foundations for Nutrition, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and UNICEF.
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge launched in 2022 and spearheaded by Tony Robbins, an international entrepreneur, philanthropist, #1 N.Y. Times bestselling author and the world’s #1 life & business strategist, is an initiative to fund and resource organizations across the globe by partnering with individuals and organizations proven most effective in their areas of expertise. The initiative will mobilize money, messaging, and moments to raise awareness and resources at scale by collaboratively bringing individuals, corporations, and organizations together to address the imperative real-world need – ENDING MASS HUNGER AND FOOD INSECURITY.
Funds raised at the event will be deployed in partnership with the UNICEF Child Nutrition Fund to help save the lives of children dying of “wasting”, the most acute form of malnutrition. Money donated toward this effort will be matched 1:1 through UNICEF’s partnerships with national governments to save lives. A portion of proceeds will also be deployed in the local Aspen community.
At the invitation-only March 17th fundraising gala at the exclusive ASPENX Mountain Club, attendees will walk a red carpet inside to a night that will include cocktails, a reception, a live auction and live entertainment featuring special guest performances by Grammy-award winning rapper Darryl McDaniels of the iconic hip hop group, Run-DMC, DJ Charlie Chan, DJ Shawn Pereira and End of Code and stand-up comedian/social media sensation Josh Nasar. Tony Robbins will join the evening via a special video for attendees that will include American Olympic and X Games gold medalist skier Alex Ferreira and American TV Personality Brooke Burke and youth ambassador, teen influencer Donald Dougher. Also in attendance will be event co-chairs, and co-founders of the 100 Billion Meals Challenge, elite coach Joelle Jarvis and managing partners of impact strategy firm 5th Element Group, business leaders, Ed Martin and Scott Lewis.
Anchor sponsors are The Family Office Association, Keystone National Properties and Stronger Foundations with additional support from Alliance Sports, Casa Del Sol Tequila, Lugano Diamonds, Modern Luxury Aspen Magazine, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. A special one of a kind masterpiece created by renowned photographer Roberto Dutesco has been donated for the event’s live auction.
A separate private after/pre-party will be hosted by Aspen power couple, Amy Green and her businessman husband Gary Green who are both Fire and Ice Gala hosts and chairs and both currently serve on the 100 Billion Meals Challenge board.
“One of our family’s mission to help with Tony Robbins’ commitment to deliver meals to families struggling with hunger in the U.S. and around the world” Amy Green said. “Our passion is to bring good people from all over together to have a greater understanding of the importance of ending mass hunger and food insecurity.”
Table and ticket packages are currently available starting at $10,000 and can be purchased online at https://100billionmeals.org/fire-and-ice-benefit/.For additional details, sponsorship, and experiential opportunities or programming opportunities at the one-of-a-kind event, please email jessica@fingerprintcom.net for any inquiries.
Table and ticket packages are currently available starting at $10,000 and can be purchased online at https://100billionmeals.org/fire-and-ice-benefit/. For additional details, sponsorship, and experiential opportunities or programming opportunities, please email jessica@fingerprintcom.net.
About Tony Robbins:
Tony Robbins, a global entrepreneur, philanthropist, #1 NY Times bestselling author, philanthropist, and #1 life & business strategist, has advocated and helped pro hunger relief his entire life, having donated well over 42 million meals from the ages of 17 to 54. In 2014, in partnership with Feeding America, he launched his commitment to one billion meals. Having now achieved what had been a ten-year goal in eight years, providing one billion meals in the United States. Now, with this initiative, he is gearing up to deliver 100 billion meals, with partners, to feed the 660 million people in need around the world. At the same time, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 100 million people from more than 195 countries through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.
About the 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food:
The 100 Billion Meals Challenge is an initiative launched at the 2022 Forbes Giving Pledge Dinner and Philanthropy Summit to fund and resource organizations across the globe by partnering with those most proven effective in their areas. It is an impactful way to collaboratively bring individuals, corporations, and organizations together to mobilize money, messaging, and moments to address an imperative real-world need. For more information:
www.100billionmeals.org
