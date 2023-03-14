Goodguys Brings Kustoms, Lowriders and Modern Muscle Cars to the Greater Bay Area
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association invites all years of American made or powered cars and trucks to join the high performance fun, March 25-26, at the beautiful Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California.
There will be a special show section for traditional kustom cars and lowriders at the Grundy Insurance Get-Together in Pleasanton, CA, March 25-26.
A lowrider hopping competition will be held on Saturday, March 25th, during the Goodguys All American Get-Together in Pleasanton, California.
The 39th Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together is a two-day family friendly event that mixes the latest Detroit muscle machines with traditional hot rods, muscle cars, classic trucks, and the revered kustoms and lowriders of the west coast cruising culture. There will be two special halls; one highlighting the best traditional kustom cars with their chopped tops and sculpted body work and the other hall featuring classic lowriders with their chrome, metalflake paint and hydraulic suspensions. There will even be a lowrider hopping contest.
Once the family is done choosing a favorite kustom or lowrider, they can head over to the free Kids Zone, model car show, shop through the Goodgals Gallery full of arts and crafts and check out the artwork at the Pinstriper’s Brush Bash. The Get-Together also hosts a huge swap meet, Car Coral and a Manufacturer’s midway packed with the best companies in hot rodding.
Getting back to the gearhead action there’s the excitement of the nitro burning Thunderfest exhibition dragsters, the corner carving action of the CPP AutoCross featuring the close competition of the American Shootout. For those craving the scent of more burning rubber and smoke – be sure to make it to Saturday’s tire melting Burnout Contest!
Sunday afternoon is topped off with a parade of chrome, glowing paint and rumbling exhaust as all of the award winning, including one finalist for the Custom Car of the Year, roll past the stage! The Goodguys 39th Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together will bring over 3,000 of the west coast’s baddest muscle cars, classic trucks, hot rods and more together for a weekend packed with Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times.
For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/aagt
WHAT: Goodguys 39th Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together
WHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566
WHEN: March 25-26, 2023, Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 4pm
TICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/aagt, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
