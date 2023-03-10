Submit Release
Happy International SEL Day – All day workshops available!

March 10, 2023 is International SEL (social emotional learning) Day! Maine educators and school staff support students each day to meet their goals for a successful future.

Watch this video on how Maine educators, school staff, and community members are building connections with students and each other.

Developing and practicing healthy Social and Emotional Teaching and Learning has been researched to show benefits in:

  • Teaching and Learning Academic Content
  • Protecting Mental Health
  • Fostering a Sense of Belonging
  • Growing Curiosity
  • Deepening Collaborative and Individual Problem-Solving Skills
  • Strengthening Our Knowledge Of Ourselves And Others

As a reminder here are resources for educators on SEL4ME. SEL4US offers free registration (link below) for a full day of professional development and additional SEL offerings.

 

