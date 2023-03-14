Online Nursery Perfect Plants Ranked #2 on Florida State University’s Seminole 100 List For Second Year In a Row
Perfect Plants Co-owners Alex and Natalie pose with their second place award from the 2023 Seminole 100 Ceremony
Sales of Landscape Plants Shipped to Consumers Nationwide Have Exploded... Again
It’s been a stunning few years for the Perfect Plants family, and we couldn’t be prouder of this unprecedented growth.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Alex Kantor
Perfect Plants, a family-owned e-commerce plant retailer led by siblings and co-owners Alex and Natalie Kantor, is pleased to share that for the second year in a row, the nursery has ranked #2 on the Seminole 100, a list that highlights the fastest-growing businesses operated by Florida State University alumni. The Kantors and the Perfect Plants team earned the ranking with a 142% growth in revenue between 2021 and 2022.
“It’s been a stunning few years for the Perfect Plants family, and we couldn’t be prouder of this unprecedented growth,” said Alex Kantor, co-owner of Perfect Plants. “While our revenue speaks for itself, it’s even more special to be recognized by our very own alma mater at FSU. Connecting with fellow alums at the ceremony was so invigorating for our employees & our business, and we couldn’t have gotten this far without the support of the school, the community, and of course, everything we learned as Noles.”
Though Alex and Natalie graduated from Florida State University with degrees in business management and merchandising, Perfect Plants has been a family-owned nursery for over forty years. Since helping to launch the Perfect Plants website in 2015, the siblings have grown the operation from a small farm stand to an e-commerce leader that ships thousands of trees, shrubs, perennials, houseplants, soils, and gardening accessories nationwide.
On top of the 142% year-over-year growth figure, Perfect Plants also topped the Seminole 100 list by meeting a range of impressive financial criteria.
Moving forward, the Kantors plan to continue exploring new strategies to expand their operation and remain contenders for future Seminole 100 lists. With e-commerce becoming increasingly popular for industries traditionally seen as brick-and-mortar like plant cultivation, the mail-order nursery is well-positioned for ongoing growth.
The full list of 2022 Seminole 100 Honorees and more information on rankings can be found here.
