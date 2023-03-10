Temporary lane closures on the U.S. 6 bridge near Lewis scheduled to begin Monday, March 13

Posted on: March 10, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – March 10, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 6 in Cass County in the coming weeks you may notice some construction work taking place on the bridge over the East Nishnabotna River, 2.6 miles east of Iowa 48 near Lewis. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13, weather permitting, construction crews will begin bridge deck overlay work. This will require reducing traffic to one lane on the U.S. 6 bridge with temporary traffic signals until the project is completed on Thursday, July 27. A lane-width restriction of 11-feet-4.5-inches will be in place during this project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Brian Smith, Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us