Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,652 in the last 365 days.

Temporary lane closures on the U.S. 6 bridge near Lewis scheduled to begin Monday, March 13

Posted on: March 10, 2023


CRESTON, Iowa – March 10, 2023 – If you are driving on U.S. 6 in Cass County in the coming weeks you may notice some construction work taking place on the bridge over the East Nishnabotna River, 2.6 miles east of Iowa 48 near Lewis. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 13, weather permitting, construction crews will begin bridge deck overlay work. This will require reducing traffic to one lane on the U.S. 6 bridge with temporary traffic signals until the project is completed on Thursday, July 27. A lane-width restriction of 11-feet-4.5-inches will be in place during this project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. 

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Brian Smith, Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us

You just read:

Temporary lane closures on the U.S. 6 bridge near Lewis scheduled to begin Monday, March 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more