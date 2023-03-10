Automotive Transceivers Market : Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Forecast, 2018-2025 | AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Transceivers Market by Protocol, Application, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" The global automotive transceivers market size was valued at $4,429.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $7,187.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025.

In recent years, there is considerable development in the automated driving systems (ADS). Some of the cars sold today have adopted to the automated operations. In addition, prototype cars, which are capable of the autonomous driving are being tested on public roads of Europe, Japan, and the U.S. Automated system features reduced congestions, improved safety, and less stress level for car occupants. Due to presence of such features, there is an increase in demand for the automated vehicles, which is expected to create different opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive transceivers market. Further, government approach toward safety and security of vehicles is changing globally and is imposing various regulations, which are establishing mandates for the auto makers to develop automobiles with pre-installed safety features, which is fueling the trend of the connected car devices. In addition, growth in information and telecommunication infrastructure boosts the ongoing trend, which is expected to create ample number of opportunities for the key players operating in the global automotive transceivers market.

Key Findings of the Automotive Transceivers Market:

Based on application, the BCM generated the highest revenue in the global automotive transceivers market analysis in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period while considering automotive transceivers market growth.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global automotive transceivers market share include Broadcom Corporation, Cypress Semiconductors, Infineon technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

