Food Delivery App Market to Hit $62.8 Bn by 2030, Driven by Convenience & Digital Adoption

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Deployment Platform (Android, Ios, Others), by End User (Food Delivery Market Place, Restaurants & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global food delivery mobile app market was valued at USD 6,752.32 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 62,836.97 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2030.The Food Delivery Mobile Application Market has grown significantly as consumers increasingly prefer convenient, on-demand access to meals, groceries, and restaurant services. The rapid penetration of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, and the rise of app-based platforms have transformed how people order and receive food. This has encouraged both established players and startups to invest heavily in intuitive app interfaces, secure payment systems, and seamless delivery workflows.Moreover, changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and the growing working population have further accelerated market expansion. Partnerships between delivery apps and restaurants, along with advancements in last-mile logistics, have strengthened overall service efficiency. The market continues to evolve with new features such as subscription models, AI-powered recommendations, and real-time order tracking.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A01882 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The growth of the food delivery mobile application market is propelled by increasing reliance on digital platforms for everyday services. Consumers value the convenience, speed, and flexibility offered by mobile ordering systems, especially in urban regions where time-saving solutions are highly sought.Rising smartphone adoption and affordable mobile data plans have played a vital role in enabling app usage across diverse demographics. This accessibility has encouraged both premium and budget-conscious consumers to explore online food ordering as a preferred option.Technological advancements including AI-driven personalization, automated order processing, and real-time GPS tracking are reshaping customer experience. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and streamline the delivery cycle, making apps more user-friendly and reliable.Additionally, food delivery platforms are expanding their offerings beyond restaurant meals to include groceries, meal kits, and convenience goods. This diversification helps increase customer engagement while opening new revenue streams for market players.Despite rapid growth, challenges such as high delivery costs, fluctuating commission models, and market saturation persist. However, strategic partnerships, improved logistics, and flexible pricing structures are helping companies sustain competitiveness and profitability.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A01882 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is broadly segmented by platform (Android, iOS), business model (restaurant-to-consumer, platform-to-consumer), and payment mode (online, cash on delivery). Of these, platform-to-consumer delivery dominates due to its wide restaurant networks and enhanced customer reach, while Android remains the leading platform owing to its larger global user base.Depending on end user, the marketplace segment accounts for the largest share of the food delivery mobile application market. Its dominance is supported by a strong presence in local markets, limited competition at the local level, the ability to build a broad user base, and the convenience of offering numerous food options on a single platform. Meanwhile, the restaurants & others segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by the expanding digital footprint of restaurants and their ability to showcase menus and daily specials with ease.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, Asia-Pacific led the food delivery mobile application market in 2020 and is expected to maintain robust growth throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising adoption of internet-connected devices and accelerated digital initiatives by local governments. Furthermore, leading regional players have recognized the need to enhance platform capabilities to boost efficiency, user experience, and overall competitiveness across the market.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A01882 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the food delivery mobile application market analysis are Apple Inc., CA, Inc. (Broadcom), Cognizant, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Mendix, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. 