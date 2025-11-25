Financial Analytics Market Hits $19.8 Bn by 2030 on Rising AI Adoption & Big Data Demand

Financial analytics enhances decision-making with real-time insights, driving efficiency, risk control, and strategic growth across financial operations.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Financial Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global financial analytics market size was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.The financial analytics market is witnessing strong growth as organizations increasingly depend on data-driven insights to improve financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting. With rising digitalization across industries, businesses are adopting advanced analytics tools to gain visibility into financial performance and strengthen decision-making capabilities.Additionally, increasing volumes of financial data, the need for regulatory compliance, and the integration of AI and machine learning are accelerating market expansion. Financial analytics solutions help companies streamline operations, mitigate risk, and respond swiftly to dynamic market conditions.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A03293 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The rising adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms is a major driver of the financial analytics market. Companies are increasingly migrating their financial systems to the cloud to enhance scalability, reduce operational costs, and enable real-time access to financial insights.Growing regulatory pressure worldwide is also shaping market growth. Organizations are leveraging financial analytics to ensure transparency, adhere to compliance requirements, and minimize risks associated with reporting inaccuracies.Another key factor driving demand is the growing focus on improving financial performance and profitability. Analytics tools enable forecasting, scenario modelling, and cost optimization, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions.Technological advancements—including AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics—are transforming financial analytics capabilities. These innovations allow organizations to detect anomalies, improve fraud detection, and automate complex analytical processes.However, data security concerns and the need for high-quality data remain significant challenges. Enterprises must invest in robust data governance structures to maximize the effectiveness of analytics solutions and ensure secure financial operations.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A03293 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The financial analytics market is segmented by component, deployment mode, application, organization size, and industry vertical. Solutions dominate the market due to growing demand for advanced analytical tools across financial planning, risk management, cash flow analysis, and revenue forecasting. Cloud deployment is gaining strong traction, while industries such as BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare are increasingly adopting financial analytics to enhance operational and strategic decisions.Based on industry verticals, the BFSI segment accounts for the largest share of the financial analytics market. This dominance is driven by the rapid adoption of analytics software by fintech firms and banking institutions to deliver personalized services and integrate automated voice systems for enhanced customer interaction. Meanwhile, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by the need to process and document financial and production data, optimize plant-level strategies, and manage material, capacity, and labor constraints more efficiently.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America led the financial analytics market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ongoing technological advancements and strategic initiatives by major companies like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, which are increasingly leveraging AI as a core business driver. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth, fueled by rapid industrialization and rising demand for advanced technologies across industries such as retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare in countries including China, India, and Japan.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A03293 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the financial analytics industry are Deloitte LLP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Rosslyn Data Technologies, SAP SE, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and TIBCO Software, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Depending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest financial analytics market share in 2020.• On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in the financial analytics market analysis.• According to industry vertical, the BFSI segmented generated the highest revenue in 2020.• By organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Green Technology and Sustainability MarketData Wrangling MarketIn-Memory Analytics MarketWi-FI Analytics Market3D Animation Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.