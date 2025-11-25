Data Center Automation to Reach $32.5 Bn by 2030 on Rising Cloud, AI & IT Modernization

Automation in data centers boosts efficiency, reduces downtime, and streamlines operations as enterprises scale digital workloads globally.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Data Center Automation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Operating Environment (Windows OS, Unix OS, Linux and other Open Source OS), by End User (BFSI, Retail, IT and telecom, Public sector and utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030, The global data center automation market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.The Data Center Automation Market is experiencing strong growth as organizations accelerate digital transformation and strive to optimize IT infrastructure. Rising data volumes, increasing cloud adoption, and the need for efficient resource management are pushing enterprises toward automated systems that reduce manual intervention and enhance operational agility.Enterprises across sectors—from BFSI and telecom to healthcare and manufacturing—are integrating automation tools for workload management, monitoring, orchestration, and security compliance. The ongoing expansion of hyperscale facilities and hybrid cloud environments further strengthens the adoption of automation platforms, making them a critical enabler of modern data center operations.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A01778 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The market is driven primarily by the growing need for efficient management of complex data center environments. Automated systems help organizations reduce errors, optimize energy usage, and improve equipment performance, which is crucial as workloads continue to grow exponentially.Another major growth factor is the rising adoption of AI and ML technologies. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, intelligent resource allocation, and automated troubleshooting, reducing downtime and operating costs while improving service-level performance.Cybersecurity concerns also influence market dynamics. Automated security workflows, continuous monitoring, and rapid incident response capabilities are becoming essential for minimizing risks in highly interconnected data center ecosystems.The shift toward cloud-driven architectures is also reshaping the automation landscape. Hybrid and multi-cloud models require scalable automation tools that streamline workload portability, provisioning, and configuration management, thereby accelerating deployment cycles.Despite strong growth, the market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs and the need for skilled professionals to manage complex automation frameworks. However, ongoing advancements and increasing enterprise awareness continue to minimize adoption barriers.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A01778 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is segmented by component (solutions and services), by deployment mode (on-premise and cloud), and by application (networking, server management, storage automation, and security). Among these, automation solutions hold the largest share due to widespread adoption in managing core infrastructure operations, while cloud-based deployment is gaining traction for its scalability and lower operational overhead.In 2020, the solution segment held the largest share of the data center automation market and is expected to retain its dominance in the coming years. This leadership is driven by the rising demand for server automation solutions that allow organizations to quickly and securely provision, configure, patch, and manage physical, virtual, and cloud servers. Server automation ensures compliance with predefined policies and enhances IT efficiency by nearly 85% through intelligent, closed-loop automated remediation. These advantages continue to support the growth of the solution segment. Meanwhile, the services segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.By industry vertical, the BFSI segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category and is expected to sustain this momentum. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting data center automation to reduce errors from manual processes and improve coordination between IT operations and security. Efficient data management enables tasks such as customer analytics and fraud detection. With rising competition in the financial sector, banks face pressure to enhance responsiveness and operational efficiency. To meet these demands, BFSI organizations are leveraging data center automation to support services like mobile banking, online banking, ATM networks, and more.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the Data Center Automation Market owing to strong cloud infrastructure, rapid deployment of hyperscale data centers, and high adoption of advanced automation technologies by major enterprises and service providers. The region benefits from significant investments by leading cloud companies and automation software vendors.Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding digital ecosystems, rising data center construction, and government-driven digitalization initiatives. Countries such as China, India, and Singapore are becoming key hubs for data center deployment, supporting greater demand for automation solutions across industries.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A01778 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• On the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• On the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020 of the data center automation market share.• On the basis of operating environment segment, the windows segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, linux and other open-source OS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period• On the basis of region, the data center automation industry was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

