Rare Editions 2023 - Day One

10 Mar 2023

This spring we are releasing some of the rarest signed books and fine art prints from the Genesis House archives. Items include sold-out editions, rare signatures and end-of-series prints. Perfect if you are looking for a missing book for your collection, or for an elusive print.

In an exciting first day of our Rare Editions 2023 event, here is a summary of the included limited editions:

24 Nights Deluxe signed by Eric Clapton - SOLD OUT

Transformer Collectors signed by Lou Reed and Mick Rock - SOLD OUT

Jimmy Page: The Anthology Deluxe signed by Jimmy Page - SOLD OUT

Songs by George Harrison Deluxe signed by George Harrison and Keith West - SOLD OUT

Hangin' Round - The Transformer Series signed by Lou Reed and Mick Rock - One copy available

Paul and Mal - The Photograph Portfolio 2015 signed by Ringo Starr - One copy available

Thanks to Genesis subscribers, this Rare Editions event will help support The Fountain Centre - a charity for cancer patients, their families and carers located in the St Luke's cancer unit at the Royal Surrey Hospital, Guildford, England.