Rare Editions 2023 - Day One

10 Mar 2023

This spring we are releasing some of the rarest signed books and fine art prints from the Genesis House archives. Items include sold-out editions, rare signatures and end-of-series prints. Perfect if you are looking for a missing book for your collection, or for an elusive print.

 

In an exciting first day of our Rare Editions 2023 event, here is a summary of the included limited editions:

 

  • 24 Nights Deluxe signed by Eric Clapton - SOLD OUT
  • Transformer Collectors signed by Lou Reed and Mick Rock - SOLD OUT
  • Jimmy Page: The Anthology Deluxe signed by Jimmy Page - SOLD OUT
  • Songs by George Harrison Deluxe signed by George Harrison and Keith West - SOLD OUT
  • Hangin' Round - The Transformer Series signed by Lou Reed and Mick Rock - One copy available
  • Paul and Mal - The Photograph Portfolio 2015 signed by Ringo Starr - One copy available
To view the full event page and read further details for each of these items, click here

 

There is still time to secure some of these incredibly rare editions and be prepared for Day Two by signing up here to be notified ahead of public announcements. 

 

Thanks to Genesis subscribers, this Rare Editions event will help support The Fountain Centre - a charity for cancer patients, their families and carers located in the St Luke's cancer unit at the Royal Surrey Hospital, Guildford, England.

