Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,782 in the last 365 days.

The Who With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

10 Mar 2023

In exciting news this summer, The Who have announced an immense special finale to their Orchestra 2023 UK tour with a one-in-a-lifetime concert with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Taking place at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on the 28th August 2023, this outdoor show will feature performances from their nearly 60-year career including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia.

 

'Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Royal family's Sandringham home. Opening up the Estate to large scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I'm sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can't wait!' - Pete Townshend

 

To find out more about this event and claim your tickets, click here
 
Signed Limited Edition Pete Townshend Prints Still Available
 
Genesis was honoured to have worked with Pete Townshend to present The Seeker, an exclusive series of signed limited edition prints. Inspired by the idea of 'exploding out and imploding in': contrasting the dynamism of Townshend's live performance with moments of creative introspection.
 
'I never believed that standing and playing a guitar was enough.' - Pete Townshend

His selection spans his incredible career, from The High Numbers, to The Who's 2013 tour. Guitars are smashed and remade along the way, and Townshend showcases the instruments that created Tommy and 'Won't Get Fooled Again'. 
 
To learn more about the Seeker series, click here.

You just read:

The Who With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more