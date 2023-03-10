The Who With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

10 Mar 2023

Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on the 28th August 2023 Tommy and Quadrophenia. In exciting news this summer, The Who have announced an immense special finale to their Orchestra 2023 UK tour with a one-in-a-lifetime concert with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Taking place at the, this outdoor show will feature performances from their nearly 60-year career including sections devoted to classic albumsand

'Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Royal family's Sandringham home. Opening up the Estate to large scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I'm sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can't wait!' - Pete Townshend

'I never believed that standing and playing a guitar was enough.'

- Pete Townshend

Genesis was honoured to have worked with Pete Townshend to present, an exclusive series of signed limited edition prints. Inspired by the idea of 'exploding out and imploding in': contrasting the dynamism of Townshend's live performance with moments of creative introspection.

His selection spans his incredible career, from The High Numbers, to The Who's 2013 tour. Guitars are smashed and remade along the way, and Townshend showcases the instruments that created Tommy and 'Won't Get Fooled Again'.



