The Carlkruse.org Blog Recommends EXOTOPIA

EXOTOPIA - An Imaginative Journey Into Space

An experimental sci-fi storytelling experience that invites you to join imaginary voyages to study alien life on real exoplanets in our galaxy.

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 10, 2023 -- Carlkruse.org, a blog focusing on non-profits and scientific volunteerism, recommends to its friends and followers the upcoming EXOTOPIA experience titled "Mission to Exoplanet TOI-1452B."

It takes place on Monday, April 03, 2023.

EXOTOPIA, a project by SETI Artist-in-residence, Scott Kildall, is an experimental sci-fi storytelling experience, which invites you to join imaginary voyages to study alien life on real exoplanets in our galaxy.

Each journey uses actual scientific data from the SETI Institute to imagine where extraterrestrial life could actually exist. Exotopia’s third voyage heads to TOI-1452b, a likely waterworld, which might harbor viable biological life.

The participant's mission is to collect as much data about the planet and report back about its viability for future expeditions. Who knows the adventures ahead?

This voyage's sci-fi writer is Rebecca A. Demarest, an award-winning author, book designer, and teacher, who calls Seattle home and she has provided branching narratives with different possibilities, where each person gets a unique story with four different character possibilities.

During this 30 day journey the unique space adventure will use AI-generated images to illustrate the story. A person might be the captain, a scientist, on the support team or someone else entirely.

Tickets are $19 each with limited seats available and the adventure can be viewed on a mobile device or laptop.

For further information on the experience and to purchase tickets please visit https://exotopia.xyz/

Since 2015, the CarlKruse.org blog has highlighted non-profit organizations and people making the world a better place. The blog previously sponsored several SETI Talks, including, "UAPs Are They Worth Scientific Attention?" and "AI For Good." Blog members were involved in the SETI@Home project and closely follow developments in scientific research related to SETI, space exploration and exobiology.

